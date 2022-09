A crash on West Jefferson Boulevard near the bridge over the St. Marys River is shown Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A crash near the Washington/Jefferson boulevards split has snarled traffic just outside downtown Fort Wayne.

The crash happened just before noon Wednesday along West Jefferson Boulevard at the bridge over the St. Marys River, near Swinney Park.

At the scene, a vehicle was on its side next to a vehicle with heavy damage.

Traffic appeared to be stopped in both directions.