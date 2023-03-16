ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A multi-vehicle crash created traffic backups on U.S. 30 just west of Fort Wayne Thursday morning.

The crash happened just before 8:30 at the intersection of U.S. 30 and Flaugh Road which is just west of Sweetwater. It’s not known how many people were injured, however several people were put inside an ambulance according to a WANE 15 crew at the scene.

The crash apparently involved a car and an SUV.

Traffic had been moving slowly near the intersection, but has since started flowing normally again.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.