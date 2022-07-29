Scene of a crash involving at least two vehicles on U.S. 27 near Monroeville Road in Allen County on Friday, July 29, 2022.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A crash involving a semi and a car has disrupted traffic on U.S. 27 near Monroeville Road, south of I-469 Friday morning. It appears one of the semi trailers tipped on its side in the median.

The northbound lanes are blocked, and both lanes of travel have been impacted.

Police at the scene tell WANE 15 that the car was heading west on Monroeville Rd. and collided with the semi that was heading north on U.S. 27. Both drivers complained of pain.

Police are directing northbound U.S. 27 traffic onto Monroeville Rd.

WANE 15 has a crew at the scene. This story will be updated when more information is available.