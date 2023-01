Photo shows traffic backed up on Illinois Road between Scott and Hadley on Monday, January 30, 2023.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Traffic on Illinois Road between Hadley and Scott is backed up in both directions as a result of a crash.

Information is limited, however there have been numerous reports of slick roads and related crashes Monday morning including one on Lima Road.

A photo submitted by a WANE 15 staffer shows a damaged car in the median on Illinois Road. It’s unclear how long traffic will be affected and it’s not known how many vehicles were involved or if there are any injuries.