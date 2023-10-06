FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Traffic is backed up on Interstate 69 in Fort Wayne after a crash Friday afternoon.

An alert was sent out just before 3:15 p.m. saying officers with the Allen County Sheriff’s Department were at the scene on I-69 northbound near the 307 mile-marker. The alert described traffic as having heavy delays.

It’s unclear how many were involved in the crash, if there were any injuries, or how soon traffic would pick back up.

A WANE 15 crew at the scene saw traffic was down to one lane.