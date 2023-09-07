ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A semitruck and a van crashed Thursday morning east of New Haven, sending three people to the hospital with one in critical condition.

Around 10 a.m., the vehicles crashed near the intersection of Ryan Road and Dawkins Road (Lincoln Highway East). Traffic was slowed in the area, and drivers weren’t able to go south onto Ryan Road.

Police determined the van was eastbound on Dawkins and the semi was southbound on Ryan. An officer at the scene told WANE 15 it appears as if the semi failed to yield at the stop sign.

Police said the two people in the van were taken to the hospital. The passenger was listed in critical condition, and the driver was in fair condition. The driver of the semi was also taken to the hospital in fair condition, police said.

Officers with the Allen County Sheriff’s Department, emergency crews, Parker Towing and an investigative team were all at the scene.

WANE 15 has a crew at the scene to learn more.