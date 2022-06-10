DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A crash has snarled traffic on southbound Interstate 69 in southern DeKalb County.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes of the interstate, in the area of C.R. 68, about five miles north of the Union Chapel Road interchange.

A blue pickup was stopped with heavy damage, along with a white SUV and a semi.

No information about the crash, including possible injuries, has been released.

Traffic maps show southbound traffic backed up to the C.R. 11-A interchange south of Auburn.