FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A vehicle crash shut down a Fort Wayne intersection on Sunday.

Police were called to the intersection of Jefferson Boulevard and S. Hannah Street around 1:50 p.m.

Fort Wayne Dispatch told WANE 15 only minor injuries were reported.

Viewers reported to WANE 15 seeing traffic lights down because of the crash.

Dispatchers could not say how long the intersection would be closed.