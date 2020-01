Police say two car collided in the intersection of Paulding Road and Calhoun St.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police say a two car crash knocked down a light pole Wednesday afternoon.

Units responded to the intersection of Paulding Road and Calhoun St. around 1:15 p.m. They said the light pole fell onto the porch of a nearby home, but no one was injured.

The intersection was closed while crews make repairs.

The crash remains under investigation.