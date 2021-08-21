Crash pins man under a motorcycle, suffers serious injuries

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating a motorcycle crash that left a man with life-threatening injuries.

Police responded to the 2600 block of Sandpoint Road just before 11:30 Friday night. When they arrived, they found a motorcycle off the west side of the road, with an unconscious man pinned under the motorcycle. Police reported no other vehicles were involved.

Medics transported the man to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Preliminary information indicates the motorcycle was traveling westbound on Sandpoint Rd., when it lost control and left the roadway. Investigators reported alcohol and excessive speed to be contributing factors in the crash, according to the Fort Wayne Police Department.

The crash remains under investigation.