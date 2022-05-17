FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)– A crash involving a cement truck occurred at the intersection of Flatrock Rd. and US 27 just before 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to Indiana State Police Sgt. Brian Walker, the crash occurred between a Ford Escape and a cement truck after the driver of the Ford Escape failed to yield at the intersection and crossed into oncoming southbound traffic on US 27.

Both drivers were taken to a nearby hospital. According to Walker, the condition of the driver of the Ford Escape are unknown, but the driver of the cement truck was in fair condition.

Fire crews were at the scene attempting to overturn the cement truck, but it is unknown when the obstruction will be cleared.