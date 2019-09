FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A crash on the west side of the interchange between U.S. 24 and Interstate 469 injured one Wednesday afternoon.

Video from the scene shows a semi truck and a minivan collided just east of New Haven.

Police say the crash occurred around 4:00 p.m. just west of the interchange. Police say one person had serious injuries.

Traffic maps show westbound traffic is affect. Police have not yet said if there are any lane restrictions.