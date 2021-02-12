6-year-old, 2 adults taken to hospital after 3-vehicle crash on I-69

GARRETT, Ind. (WANE) – A 6-year-old boy and two adults were taken to the hospital following a three-vehicle crash on I-69 Friday afternoon.

At approximately 4:15 p.m., officers with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to mile marker 326 on I-69 on reports of a crash. Responding officers report that a vehicle driven by Ashley Taylor, 19, of Auburn was merging onto I-69 when the vehicle was rear-ended by a truck driven by Kenneth Wilson, 34, of Fort Wayne. Taylor’s vehicle turned and hit a semi driven by Jerry Yoder, 68, of Leo in the left side of the trailer. Officers report that Taylor’s vehicle spun and was then t-boned by Wilson’s vehicle.

Taylor and Brandie Taylor, 45, of Auburn were transported to the hospital in stable condition, officers report.

A 6-year-old boy was in Wilson’s vehicle at the time of the crash, he was seen by medics and later transported by his parents to the hospital. Officers report that he is in stable condition.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Auburn Fire Department, Parkview DeKalb, Riverside Towing and Bill’s Professional Towing & Repair.