Crash on southbound I-69 just north of Illinois Rd exit causing traffic delays

Local News

by: Corinne Moore

Posted: / Updated:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A crash on southbound I-69 just north of the Illinois Road exit is causing traffic delays Thursday. Drivers should avoid the area.

At approximately 3:38 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 305 mile marker of I-69 just north of the Illinois Road exit on reports of a crash with injuries, according to the activity log.

It is unclear how many people were injured, their conditions and the number vehicles involved.

WANE 15 has a crew at the scene to gather information.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss