Crash on southbound I-69 just north of Illinois Rd exit causing traffic delays

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A crash on southbound I-69 just north of the Illinois Road exit is causing traffic delays Thursday. Drivers should avoid the area.

At approximately 3:38 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 305 mile marker of I-69 just north of the Illinois Road exit on reports of a crash with injuries, according to the activity log.

It is unclear how many people were injured, their conditions and the number vehicles involved.

WANE 15 has a crew at the scene to gather information.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.