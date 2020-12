FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Police are investigating a crash on Rudisill Boulevard Thursday evening.

Fort Wayne Police were dispatched to 1100 block of Rudisill Boulevard on reports of a crash with injuries/pin at approximately 8:57 p.m., according to the activity log.

The conditions of those involved is unknown as well as the number of vehicles involved and how long the scene will be active.

WANE 15 has a crew on the scene to gather more information.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.