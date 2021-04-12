Crash on NB I-69 near 314 mm causes traffic delays, drivers asked to seek alternative route

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A crash on I-69 just south of the I-469 interchange is causing traffic delays Monday afternoon.

At approximately 3:19 p.m., crews were dispatched to the 314 mile marker on I-69 on reports of a crash with injuries, according to the police activity log.

According to dispatch, traffic is restricted. Drivers are advised to avoid the area. It is unknown how long traffic in the area will be impacted.

It is unclear if anyone was injured.

Sergeant Brian Walker with the Indiana State Police Department is asking drivers to seek an alternative route if possible and use extreme caution.

@ISPFortWayne advising emergency crews are on scene of vehicle crash I-69 (northbound lanes) 314mm just south of I-469. Motorists are urged to seek an alternate route if possible. Expect backup and extended delay… please use extreme caution. pic.twitter.com/O6NkkvYujj — Sgt. Brian Walker (@ISPFortWayne) April 12, 2021

WANE 15 is working to gather more information.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.