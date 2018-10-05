FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Police say no one was injured in a three car crash that left one car on its top Thursday evening.

It happened in the area of N. Anthony Blvd. and E. Coliseum Blvd. near Purdue Fort Wayne just before 7 p.m.

Police say a car crossed the center median, causing two other cars to crash. One car ended up on its top.

Police say no one was injured in the crash.

Police are still investigating what caused the car to cross the median.