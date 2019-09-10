Crash on Interstate 69 slows traffic south of Auburn

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) — Police say a crash on Interstate 69 has slowed traffic to a halt just south of Auburn.

In a tweet, ISP Sergeant Brian Walker says a crash occurred in the southbound lanes near the 326 mile marker that has backed up traffic several miles.

He asks motorists to use caution and consider taking a different route if possible.

