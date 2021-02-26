Crash on Illinois Road causing traffic delays

by: Corinne Moore

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A crash at the intersection of Hillegas Road and Illinois Road is causing traffic delays Friday evening.

At approximately 7:29 p.m., officers were dispatched the the intersection of Hillegas Road and Illinois Road on reports of a crash with injuries, according to the activity log.

It is unclear what caused the crash or if anyone was injured.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

WANE 15 is working to gather more information.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.

