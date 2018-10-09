Lanes Reopen after Morning Crashes on I-469

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Two crashes on I-469 within a half hour of each other backed up traffic on Tuesday morning.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - All lanes of traffic are back open after first responders were called to two crashes on I-469 that happened within a half hour of each other on Tuesday morning.

The first happened around 7:15. Emergency crews were dispatched to an onramp from I-69 to I-469 eastbound. When they arrived on scene they found the crash was actually in the eastbound lanes of I-469 at the 30.2 mile marker. Two vehicles were involved. Injuries were also reported, but the condition of any potential victims was never given.



The eastbound lanes of I-469 were closed near the crash site and traffic was diverted at the exit from I-69 to I-469. All lanes were reopened to traffic around 8:00.

The second crash happened about 7:40 in the westbound lanes of I-469 near the 29 mile marker. That's near the exit for Maplecrest Road. Three vehicles were involved. No injuries were reported. Traffic was backed up in the area while crews cleaned up the site.