Crash on Goshen Road causes traffic delays

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A crash on Goshen Road near West Coliseum Boulevard was causing traffic delays Tuesday evening.

At approximately 5:04 p.m., officers were dispatched to West Coliseum Boulevard and Goshen Road on reports of a crash, according to the police activity log.

Crews were seen dumping sand on the roadway but the reason is unknown.

It is unclear if anyone was injured, the number of vehicles involved or what lead to the crash.

Northbound Goshen Road was restricted to one lane but has since reopened.

WANE 15 has a crew at the scene to gather more information.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.