Crash near County Heritage Winery sends 5 to hospital

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Five people are in the hospital Friday after a driver failed to yield to the right of way and hit an SUV.

Just before 3:30 p.m., emergency crews were sent to S.R. 3 at C.R. 68, next to County Heritage Winery, on reports of a crash.

Officers learned that a 2018 Toyota Prius, driven by Katherine Harrod, 71, of Avilla, was driving north on S.R. 3 and attempted to turn onto C.R. 98. Police said that Harrod failed to yield to the right of way and hit a 2017 Honda CRV, driven by Nathan Spielman, 32, of Fort Wayne, in the rear driver’s side door. The Honda came to a rest in the median.

Harrod was able to exit her vehicle. She was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Four people were in the Honda at the time of the crash – two were children. All were taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.