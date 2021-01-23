Crash leaves one with life-threatening injuries, one in custody

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating a crash that left one person injured and landed another in custody.

Police said around 11:35 Friday night, a Fort Wayne Police officer was patrolling for drunk drivers when he came across a white car going at a high rate of speed down Lima Road. The officer attempted to stop the vehicle but fled.

The officer then started a pursuit, but terminated it less than 30 seconds later around Progress Road due to excessive speed.

Last than a minute later, police said the officer came across a crash involving the vehicle he had been chasing and another car at the corner of Lima and Washington Center.

Police believe the car jumped the curb on Washington Center, went airborne and hit a black SUV that was waiting at the light. The woman driving the SUV was found pinned inside the vehicles and taken to a hospital. She is believed to have life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the car, Alexander Delany, 26, was taken into custody. He’s facing preliminary charges of Resisting Law Enforcement in a Vehicle, OWI Causing Catastrophic Injury, and Criminal Recklessness. Police said additional charges may be added.

At this time police believe alcohol and excessive speed are a factor in the crash.