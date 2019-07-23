Motorcyclist killed in crash; US 33 closed

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on the northwest side of Allen County Tuesday afternoon.

Police and medics were called around 4 p.m. to the intersection of U.S. 33 and Carroll Road. Dispatchers initially told WANE 15 that a person was listed in extremely critical condition, but said later the person had died.

An Allen County Sheriff’s Department official said a motorcyclist – a man – veered off U.S. 33 for an unknown reason. The official said speed or alcohol did not appear to be a factor.

No other vehicles appeared to be involved.

U.S. 33 was closed in all directions. Motorists were asked to avoid the area.