Motorcyclist killed in crash; US 33 closed

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on the northwest side of Allen County Tuesday afternoon.

Police and medics were called around 4 p.m. to the intersection of U.S. 33 and Carroll Road. Dispatchers initially told WANE 15 that a person was listed in extremely critical condition, but said later the person had died.

An Allen County Sheriff’s Department official said a motorcyclist – a man – veered off U.S. 33 for an unknown reason. The official said speed or alcohol did not appear to be a factor.

No other vehicles appeared to be involved.

U.S. 33 was closed in all directions. Motorists were asked to avoid the area.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss