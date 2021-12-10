Police: SUV pulls into path of semi in heavy fog, disrupts traffic at Airport Expressway and Lower Huntington

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A crash involving a semi and an SUV early Friday morning disrupted traffic near the intersection of Lower Huntington Road and Airport Expressway in Fort Wayne. The crash occurred in heavy fog, and police told WANE 15 that was a factor.

One lane in each direction of Airport Expressway was closed for a time while emergency crews responded to the scene. The westbound lane is now open.

The driver of the SUV was taken to a hospital for treatment after being pinned inside the vehicle. The semi driver was not hurt. Police believe the driver of the SUV pulled into the path of the semi.

No other details were immediately available.