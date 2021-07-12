Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash with SUV on East State and Hobson; traffic impacted

Local News

by: Corinne Moore

Posted: / Updated:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Drivers are advised to avoid the area of Hobson Road and East State Boulevard following a crash that injured a motorcyclist.

Just after 3 p.m., crews were sent to the intersection, a mile east of Parkview Hospital Randallia, on reports of a crash with injuries/pin, according to the police activity log.

According to crews at the scene, the motorcyclist was taken to the hospital. A condition has not been released.

Dispatch did not have an estimated timeframe on when traffic would be flowing.

WANE 15 has a crew at the scene to gather more information.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss