Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash with SUV on East State and Hobson; traffic impacted

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Drivers are advised to avoid the area of Hobson Road and East State Boulevard following a crash that injured a motorcyclist.

Just after 3 p.m., crews were sent to the intersection, a mile east of Parkview Hospital Randallia, on reports of a crash with injuries/pin, according to the police activity log.

According to crews at the scene, the motorcyclist was taken to the hospital. A condition has not been released.

Dispatch did not have an estimated timeframe on when traffic would be flowing.

WANE 15 has a crew at the scene to gather more information.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.