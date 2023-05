FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Allen County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a crash on I-69, north of Union Chapel Road.

One lane of I-69 North is closed in the area right now.

A WANE 15 crew at the scene saw one vehicle off the right side of I-69, into a wooded area. So far there is no word on possible injuries, or what caused the car to go off the interstate.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.