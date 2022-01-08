Crash into median on exit ramp leaves a man in life-threatening condition

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man has life threatening injuries after being ejected from a mini-van while on an exit ramp Friday night.

Just after 10:31 p.m. Fort Wayne Police Department responded to exit 309A off of northbound I-69 and US-30 with reports of a crash. Witnesses in the area said a mini van hit the median wall. When officers got to the scene they found the van in a ditch off of the road. Paramedics arrived on scene and transported the man in serious condition to a local hospital. Once arriving at the hospital, doctors downgraded the man to life-threatening condition.

Investigators say that the van was trying to merge onto US-30. The man failed to stop and hit the median wall that separates eastbound and westbound US-30. The driver was thrown from the van and hit the median wall. Police on scene say speed was a factor in the crash.

This incident remains under investigation by the City of Fort Wayne Police Department and the Allen County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.