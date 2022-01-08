Crash into median on exit ramp leaves a man in life-threatening condition

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man has life threatening injuries after being ejected from a mini-van while on an exit ramp Friday night.

Just after 10:31 p.m. Fort Wayne Police Department responded to exit 309A off of northbound I-69 and US-30 with reports of a crash. Witnesses in the area said a mini van hit the median wall. When officers got to the scene they found the van in a ditch off of the road. Paramedics arrived on scene and transported the man in serious condition to a local hospital. Once arriving at the hospital, doctors downgraded the man to life-threatening condition.

Investigators say that the van was trying to merge onto US-30. The man failed to stop and hit the median wall that separates eastbound and westbound US-30. The driver was thrown from the van and hit the median wall. Police on scene say speed was a factor in the crash.

This incident remains under investigation by the City of Fort Wayne Police Department and the Allen County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss