Crash in southeast Indiana kills 3 Decatur residents

UNION COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) Three Decatur residents were killed Sunday afternoon when the car they were in was hit head-on by a driver who lost control in southeast Indiana according to Indiana State Police.

Just after 3:30 p.m. Troopers and Deputies were called to the 2700 block of Nine Mile Rd. on a report of a serious crash involving two vehicles. A trooper arrived on the scene and found two vehicles had hit head-on. He also found three people dead at the scene.

Photo of crash scene provided by Indiana State Police

The preliminary investigation indicates that a Ford Fusion, driven by Savanna Kinder, 23, of Richmond, Indiana, was south bound when her vehicle ran off the right side of the road. She overcorrected and the car came back across the road into the path of a north bound Mercedes. The two cars then collided in the north bound lane.

Kinder, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Mercedes, Connor Brite, 22, of Decatur and back seat passenger, Jordan Fuelling, 20, also of Decatur, died at the scene. A front seat passenger, Trevor Ortiz, of Decatur, was transported from the scene but later died at a hospital.

It is believed that excessive speed played a role in the cause of the collision. All occupants of both vehicles were wearing safety belts. Police were assisted at the scene by the Union County Sheriff’s Department, Liberty and Richmond Fire Departments and Spirit EMS.