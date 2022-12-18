DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A man is in critical condition after a single-car crash in DeKalb County just after 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police say 23-year-old Marshall Davis was heading east on CR 28 and drifted off the road while approaching curves.

While Davis attempted to bring the vehicle back onto the road, it overcorrected and rolled over two times.

Police say he was ejected from the vehicle and suffered a head injury.

He was airlifted to a hospital in critical condition.

Police believe speed to be a contributing factor to the crash.