Crash closes WB Washington Center Rd near Bishop Dwenger High School

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A crash has closed westbound lanes of Washington Center Road near Bishop Dwenger High School Thursday evening.

Just before 5:30 p.m. crews were sent to the intersection of Washington Center Road and Dartmouth Drive on reports of a crash according to the police activity log.

Police at the scene said two vehicles crashed at the intersection. A woman has been taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

A WANE 15 reporter saw a man taken away in handcuffs at the scene. His connection to the crash is unknown.

Dispatch said all westbound lanes of Washington Center Road are closed from Clinton Street to Dartmouth Drive. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

