A crash at US 24 and Interstate 469 is shown Wednesday, June 15, 2022.

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) — A crash involving a semi has closed U.S. 24 outside New Haven.

The incident happened around 3 p.m. under the Interstate 469 overpass.

Several police cars as well as fire engines were at the scene.

It’s not immediately known what caused the crash, or if anyone was hurt.

U.S. 24 was closed in both directions.