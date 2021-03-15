Crash with injuries closes State Boulevard

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A crash closed a stretch of State Boulevard midday Monday.

Police and medics were called around 12:45 p.m. to the intersection of State and Sherman boulevards on a report of a crash with injuries.

There, a pickup appeared to have rear-ended a SUV in the westbound lanes of State Boulevard.

Details about the crash have not been released. Police said two people suffered “non serious” injuries.

State Boulevard was closed to traffic while police cleared the crash. Authorities said the closure could last “a few hours.”