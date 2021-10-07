Crash involving moped closes S. Clinton St near Three Rivers Distilling Co.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A crash involving a moped on South Clinton Street, just south of downtown, near the Three Rivers Distilling Company is causing traffic delays Thursday evening.

The crash occurred at the intersection of South Clinton Street and East Williams Street. An officer at the scene said the crash was between a moped with two riders and a vehicle.

It is unclear what led up to the crash.

Both individuals on the moped were taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries, according to police. The driver of the vehicle was uninjured.

Clinton Street is closed at the intersection. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

