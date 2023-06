FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Allen County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a crash that caused a portion of US 33 to close. The crash happened just before 5 a.m.

The closure starts at the intersection of Cook Road and US 33. It then extends south to Fritz Road. You’re asked to avoid the area if you can.

Details about the crash are limited at this time. It’s unclear if anyone involved suffered injuries.

This is a developing story, check back for updates when they become available.