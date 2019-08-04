Crash closes part of U.S. 27, leaves at least one injured

A crash on U.S. 27 north of Decatur left at least one person injured and a portion of the road closed for 30 minutes.

ADAMS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A crash on northbound U.S. 27 just north of Decatur Saturday shut down the road for about 30 minutes and left at least one person injured.

First responders at the scene said that around 7:30 p.m. a car in the passing began to experience mechanical issues as it was going over into the driving lane it hit another vehicle. And two other vehicles became involved in the crash.

They then said that an off-duty medic was passing the scene while the cars were smoking. The medic got two of the occupants removed before the cars caught fire.

At least one person was treated for injuries according to the first responders.