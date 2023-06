ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A crash has caused both lanes of State Road 37 to close. It happened around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Both lanes are closed near Black Road and SR 37. That’s just north of the I-469 interchange and SR 37/Maysville Road.

It’s unclear if the crash caused any injuries at this time. It’s also unclear when the roadway will reopen.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates when they become available.