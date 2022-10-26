FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A crash along Coliseum Boulevard shut down multiple lanes of the thoroughfare midday Wednesday.

The crash happened around 11:20 a.m. at Coliseum Boulevard at Crescent Avenue, dispatchers told WANE 15.

Police at the scene said a SUV was headed north on Crescent Avenue when it ran a red light and hit an eastbound work van. The van was then sent into westbound traffic, where it struck two oncoming pickups.

The driver of the SUV suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said. All the other drivers were not hurt.

All westbound lanes were closed. One eastbound lane was open, dispatchers said. Northbound Crescent Avenue was also closed.