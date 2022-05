ROANOKE, Ind. (WANE) A crash forced the closure of a stretch of U.S. 24 in Huntington County just north of Roanoke Friday morning.

According to a Twitter Post from Sgt. Brian Walker of the Indiana State Police, the crash happened near the intersection of U.S. 24 and CR 1100N. Eastbound lanes going towards Fort Wayne were closed while crews attended to the driver and cleaned up the road.

Only one vehicle is involved and the driver was taken to a hospital to be checked out.