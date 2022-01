FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A traffic pole was taken down in a crash just south of downtown Fort Wayne

The crash happened around noon at Pontiac and Calhoun streets. The traffic pole on the southeast corner was felled in the crash between a Ford pickup and a Kia car.

Police at the scene said both drivers were OK.

The scene of a crash at Pontiac and Calhoun streets on Jan. 26, 2022, is shown.

Motorists should treat the intersection as a 4-way stop.