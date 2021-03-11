Crash brings down traffic light pole at McKinnie and Hanna

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A crash on Fort Wayne’s south side took out a traffic light pole midday Thursday.

Police and medics were called just after noon to the intersection of McKinnie Avenue and South Hanna Street.

Two vehicles crashed at the intersection. The cars then hit a traffic light pole, knocking it down, WANE 15 learned.

A crew has been called to fix the pole, which is expected to take a couple of hours. The downed light impacts traffic heading south on Hanna Street.

Minor injuries were reported in the crash.