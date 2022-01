FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Lanes are closed on State Road 37 after a crash northeast of Fort Wayne.

It happened near the intersection of SR 37 and Ricker Rd. Allen County dispatch said the crash happened at 6:37 p.m. and confirmed at least two people were seriously injured.

Traffic is being diverted to Doty Road for the time being.

WANE 15 will update this article as more information becomes available.