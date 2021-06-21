Multi-vehicle crash at Fairfield Ave and Main St causing traffic delays

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Drivers are advised to avoid the area of Fairfield Avenue and West Main Street following a crash Monday evening.

At approximately 9:44 p.m., officers were dispatched to the intersection of Fairfield Avenue and West Main Street on reports of a crash with injuries, according to the police activity log.

It is unclear how many vehicles were involved, what led to the crash or how many people are injured.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area. It is unclear how long traffic will be impacted.

HAPPENING NOW – Multiple cars involved in a crash at Main and Fairfield. pic.twitter.com/SF7xYKvuNf — Chris Darby (@CMDarby) June 22, 2021

WANE 15 has a crew at the scene to gather more information.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.