Crash at Coliseum and Sherman made worse by power outage

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A crash at Coliseum and Sherman Blvds. was made worse by a power outage Wednesday night.

Police say a two-vehicle crash occurred around 8:50 p.m. at the intersection near a busy shopping area of town. One person had minor injuries according to police.

Police said they were operating the intersection as a four-way stop. Traffic has become backed up severely.

Multiple outages have been reported in Fort Wayne Wednesday night. An I&M spokesperson said the outage was due to a downed cable.