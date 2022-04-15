DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Interstate 69 in DeKalb County was shut down for a half-hour midday Friday after a large crane crashed off the interstate.

The incident happened around 12:30 at the 331.5 milemarker, a mile north of the U.S. 6 interchange.

A crane crashed on Interstate 69 in DeKalb County on Friday, April 15, 2022. (DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department)

According to a report from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, a large crane that weighed 101,000 pounds blew a tire, causing it to leave the roadway. The crane then became lodged in the ditch.

A wrecker was called out to pull the crane out.

The interstate was closed for roughly 30 minutes, the sheriff’s department said. It has since reopened.

No Injuries were reported.