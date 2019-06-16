Crafting summer cocktails with HT2

Summer is just around the corner, in fact it’s on Friday, June 21st. To celebrate, HT2 stopped by Studio 15 to mix up some seasonal cocktails.

The cocktail lounge features drinks with Hotel Tango Artisan Distillery spirits. The distillery was founded by a veteran and his wife out of Indianapolis. They also own, HT2.

Many of the summer drinks featured include citrus. They’re light and easy to drink during the warmer months. However, at HT2, you can find just about everything.

And the drinks are a perfect pairing for summer, because HT2’s patio is now open.

If you’re looking to host your own event at HT2, they have event space to fit whatever need you have. Or, the staff can come to you.

HT2 is located at Chestnut Plaza, off Illinois and Scott Roads.

