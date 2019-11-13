Coyotes spotted near Glenbrook Mall

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A pack of wild coyotes was spotted roaming near Glenbrook Square Mall on Wednesday.

A WANE 15 photojournalist on another assignment early Wednesday caught three coyotes running behind Patriot Tire at 205 Fernhill Ave., near the mall and busy Coliseum Boulevard.

According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resource’s Urban Wildlife Biologist Jessica Merkling, it’s not uncommon to see coyotes in urban settings. She said when it gets closer to winter and leaves start to fall, the coyotes are more visible.

Merkling said humans should be more mindful of their waste areas, and not leave too much food out, which will attract the coyotes.

The manager of Patriot Tire said he was surprised to learn about the coyotes so close to his business.

“It’s definitely concerning,” said John Hart. “I’ve heard about them being more prevalent and more daring, and it makes you really have to pay attention and really be cautious, so having it in the back yard like that it is a little scary.”

“Waving your arms, shouting stomping your foot,” said Merkling “You never want to corner a coyote and you never want to throw food or anything like that.”

Wednesday’s discovery comes a day after days after a Yorkshire Terrier was attacked by a coyote in the Sycamore Hills neighborhood on Fort Wayne’s southwest side. WANE 15’s Chris Darby shared that story Tuesday.