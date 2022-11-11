FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Need a place to work? Head to Electric Works.

Carr Workplaces said Friday it has opened more than 32,000 square feet of office space for the public inside Building 19 at Electric Works. The coworking space features 85 equipped privates offices as well as meeting rooms.

First announced in 2020, Electric Works partnered with Carr Workplaces to bring a “holistic coworking experience” to the redevelopment of the campus. Carr promised “innovative, fresh, and polished spaces for the productive professional.”

