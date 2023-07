An image of a Road Closed sign on Pearl Street in downtown Fort Wayne on Monday, 5/29/23.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Covington Road over I-69 is set to close July 12 for road work according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

The road is expected to be closed for 20 days to allow crews to complete a thin deck overlay.

Drivers are recommended to use the posted detour of Homestead, Aboite Center, and Dicke Roads.