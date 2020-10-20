Covington Road reopened after vehicle crashes into pole, rolls over

Police were called to Covington Road, west of Ardmore Avenue, around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The driver behind the wheel of a vehicle that rolled over crawled out of the car following the crash.

Police were called to Covington Road, west of Ardmore Avenue, around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. Officers on scene told WANE 15 the vehicle was heading east on the road. Then for some reason, the driver went off the road, hit a pole and the car flipped over.

The driver wasn’t hurt in the crash. Covington Road was closed for several hours due to live wires on the road, but has since reopened.